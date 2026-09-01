U.S. AI Boom: Why Global Money Keeps Flowing Into America & What It Means For India

Why does the U.S. continue to attract global capital despite growing competition from China and other major economies? Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder, Mosaic AMC, explains why U.S. hyperscalers are keeping most of their AI infrastructure investments within the country. The world’s largest technology market, easier access to capital and strong market adjacency are driving the first wave of AI CapEx in the U.S. While India could benefit from the eventual trickle-down of this investment cycle, its scale is likely to remain much smaller. The discussion also explores global asset allocation, currency movements and why the U.S. could remain on the winning side for some time.