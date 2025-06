Tensions flared after the U.S. struck Iran’s key nuclear sites, causing a ripple effect across global markets. Indian indices opened lower but recovered through the day. Defense, oil exploration, and shipping stocks rallied, while IT and FMCG faced pressure. As crude prices hover near six-month highs, we break down how investors are reacting, which sectors are outperforming, and why India’s diversified oil sourcing strategy may cushion the blow. Catch the full market wrap-up and analysis.