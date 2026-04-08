U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Boosts Markets | Sensex Soars, Oil Prices Crash

Global markets witnessed a dramatic turnaround as reports of a ceasefire and renewed talks between the United States and Iran lifted investor sentiment worldwide. Oil prices saw a sharp decline, with Brent crude falling significantly in early trade, while equities surged across Asia, including strong gains in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong. Indian markets opened on a strong note, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting multi-session highs and investors gaining nearly ₹15 lakh crore within moments of opening. Precious metals such as gold and silver also moved higher, while bond yields eased from recent peaks, reflecting improved market confidence. Analysts suggest that the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could ease pressure on global energy supply chains and stabilise economic outlooks. However, risks remain. The Reserve Bank of India has flagged concerns over inflation, energy disruptions, and global uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict. Foreign institutional investors continue to sell Indian equities, even as domestic investors provide strong support. With crude oil prices expected to remain elevated, policymakers may face continued challenges in balancing growth and inflation in the months ahead.