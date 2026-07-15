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U.S. Softens Russia Oil Sanctions: What It Means For India, Crude Prices & Energy Imports

U.S. Softens Russia Oil Sanctions: What It Means For India, Crude Prices & Energy Imports

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 3:01 PM IST

 

The U.S. has proposed easing tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, potentially reducing immediate pressure on major importers like India. While geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to keep crude prices volatile, experts believe the relief could support India's energy security. CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, says higher oil prices may be temporary, with increased production from Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and potentially Iran likely to cool prices over the coming months. If crude prices ease, India could benefit through lower import costs, stronger macroeconomic stability, and improved market sentiment. Watch the full analysis for key insights.

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