Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
US Supports India’s Russian Oil Imports Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

US Supports India’s Russian Oil Imports Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 11, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026, 6:22 PM IST

In a significant development, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gore has publicly supported India’s purchases of Russian crude, calling India a “great partner” in maintaining global oil market stability. According to reports, Indian refiners imported nearly 30 million barrels of Russian oil after Washington gave a temporary green signal to help manage supply disruptions triggered by tensions in West Asia and shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz. Major refiners including Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries reportedly secured spot cargoes during the supply crunch. However, reports suggest purchases have now slowed after the immediate shortage eased. The comments highlight growing cooperation between the US and India in ensuring stability in the global energy market amid geopolitical tensions.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended