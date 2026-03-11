US Supports India’s Russian Oil Imports Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

In a significant development, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gore has publicly supported India’s purchases of Russian crude, calling India a “great partner” in maintaining global oil market stability. According to reports, Indian refiners imported nearly 30 million barrels of Russian oil after Washington gave a temporary green signal to help manage supply disruptions triggered by tensions in West Asia and shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz. Major refiners including Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries reportedly secured spot cargoes during the supply crunch. However, reports suggest purchases have now slowed after the immediate shortage eased. The comments highlight growing cooperation between the US and India in ensuring stability in the global energy market amid geopolitical tensions.