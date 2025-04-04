U.S. Tariffs Hit! What Should New Investors Do? | Gurmeet Chaddha Explains

The stock market has faced a sharp correction, with benchmark indices down 14% and broader markets falling 20-25%. For first-time investors, this may seem alarming, but could it actually be the perfect opportunity? In this discussion, Gurmeet Chaddha, Co-founder & CEO of Complete Circle, breaks down how to build a solid, diversified portfolio even in uncertain times. He explains why timing the market isn’t the key to success and how long-term investors should stay anchored rather than reacting to short-term volatility, What’s the right mix of stocks, gold, and bonds? Should you invest now or wait? Which sectors hold the most promise despite global shocks like US tariffs? Watch this video to find out all these answers.