Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Are Indians Adequately Insured? Coverage, Gov Schemes & Claims Explained

The devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi has once again brought into sharp focus the importance of being adequately insured against natural disasters. But are people in vulnerable regions like Uttarkashi truly covered? In this special segment, we speak to Ashwini Dubey, Business Head – Home Insurance at Policybazaar.com, to understand how well current insurance policies and government schemes protect individuals, families, and businesses during such crises. We explore the effectiveness of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the context of natural calamities, and whether standard home insurance policies cover flash floods and cloudbursts. The discussion also covers what insurance options are available for businesses, what documents are needed to file a claim, and how travel insurance works in such emergencies. Importantly, we also address claim rejections due to force majeure and the expected timelines for settlements. This is a must-watch for anyone looking to understand the real-world implications of disaster insurance in India.