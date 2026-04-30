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Vedanta Demerger Explained | 1 Share Becomes 5 | What’s Hot With Tapan Doshi

Vedanta Demerger Explained | 1 Share Becomes 5 | What’s Hot With Tapan Doshi

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 5:34 PM IST

Markets took a sharp hit as macro worries returned to Dalal Street. Nifty slipped below 23,900 while Sensex tumbled nearly 1,000 points, dragged by a surge in crude oil prices above $126 per barrel. A record-low rupee added to investor concerns, intensifying pressure across sectors. From banks to autos and aviation, the selloff was broad-based. Amid the volatility, Vedanta grabbed spotlight with its mega demerger price discovery. The stock adjusted sharply, but experts say this is not value erosion - just a structural split into five entities. In this episode of What’s Hot, Sakshi Batra decodes the market crash, crude shock, and Vedanta’s big reset with market expert Tapan Doshi.
 

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