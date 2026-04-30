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Vedanta Demerger Explained: What Will Investors Get | Vedanta Share Price

Vedanta Demerger Explained: What Will Investors Get | Vedanta Share Price

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026, 1:21 PM IST

Vedanta’s long-awaited 5-way demerger has officially kicked in on Dalal Street today. The stock is now trading ex-demerger after a special price discovery session, with shareholders set to receive one share each in four newly-created companies. The restructuring will split Vedanta’s aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel businesses into separate listed entities, while the existing Vedanta business will continue holding Hindustan Zinc, zinc international, and copper operations. Experts say the sharp fall in Vedanta’s share price after the adjustment should not be seen as a loss, but as a technical reset following the separation of businesses.

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