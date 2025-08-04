Vinit Bolinjkar Highlights Why Ola Could Be The Surprise Winner In The Auto Sector

The auto sector is gearing up for a strong second half of the year, supported by rate cuts, improved liquidity, and tax benefits for consumers. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities believe these factors will drive robust demand and growth in the industry. Interestingly, Ola Electric is being seen as a surprise winner in this space. Despite not being a market favorite, it is emerging as a value play with limited downside risk. Analysts suggest accumulating Ola Electric at current levels and adding more as the growth story unfolds. With EV adoption gaining pace and favorable policies supporting the sector, the auto space could witness a strong rally ahead. Listen in.