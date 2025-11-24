Volatility Returns: Is A Major Move Coming? | Market Commentary

Markets remained largely flat ahead of monthly expiry, with consolidation visible after the Nifty’s recent record highs. However, IT stocks surged sharply, driven by what experts are calling the “anti-AI trade”, as investors rotate away from expensive AI-focused global tech plays into traditional IT. Speaking with Business Today Television, Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Group Chairman at Inditrade Capital, said India’s macro fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust domestic flows, festive-season spending, and healthy GDP expectations. He believes FII inflows could accelerate if the Indo-US trade deal materializes, potentially pushing markets to new highs. Bandopadhyay remains cautious on large-cap IT due to structural challenges but sees strong opportunities in niche IT segments such as travel-tech and EV-linked services. He also expects PSU banks, domestic healthcare, and real estate to offer value. Gold and silver, he noted, may stabilize but not fall sharply.