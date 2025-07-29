Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 92% YoY | Top Mgmt Decodes Q1 Highlights & Growth Plan

Waaree Energies Q1 Results: The company posted a quarterly revenue of ₹4,597.18 crore, marking a 31.48% YoY growth, with EBITDA at ₹1,168.67 crore (up 82.61% YoY) and margins at 25.42%. Profit After Tax stood at ₹772.89 crore, a sharp 92.68% YoY rise. Key developments include a proposal to change the IPO object clause for shifting manufacturing from Odisha to Gujarat and Maharashtra, commissioning plans for additional module manufacturing capacities of 1.6 GW in Texas (USA) and 3.2 GW in Chikhli (Gujarat), and ongoing construction of green hydrogen, inverter, and battery energy storage facilities. Waaree Solar Americas Inc. recorded an order inflow of ~2.23 GW. The board also approved an additional capex of ₹2,754 crore for expanding cell capacity by 4 GW in Gujarat and ingot-wafer capacity by 4 GW in Maharashtra. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Dr. Amit Paithankar, CEO & Whole-time Director, Waaree Energies Limited decoding the Q1 results and growth plan .