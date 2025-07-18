Business Today
Waaree Renewable Q1 Results | Profit Triples From last year, Revenue Up 156%

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies has reported a substantial increase in its quarterly financials, highlighted by a 156% rise in revenue to ₹603 crore compared to the same period last year. The company's earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 183.7% year-on-year to ₹118 crore, leading to an expansion in the EBITDA margin by nearly 200 basis points to 19.54%. Net profit for the quarter more than tripled to ₹86 crore, up from ₹28 crore in the previous year. Watch Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd On Q1FY26 results and Future Growth Plans.

