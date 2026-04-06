War Crisis Shakes Markets: Rebuild Your Mutual Fund Portfolio With Shweta Rajani | LIVE

Markets kick off a crucial five-day trading week on a steady note after a sharp March correction, with signs that negative global cues are now getting absorbed. Despite ongoing West Asia tensions, indices are showing resilience, with strength returning in midcaps, metals, and select sectors. In this insightful discussion, Shweta Rajani of Anand Rathi Wealth decodes how mutual funds have deployed nearly ₹90,000 crore, including previously held cash, to capitalize on attractive valuations. We also explore sectoral trends, fund performance, and smart portfolio strategies for investors. With valuations turning favorable and earnings outlook steady, is this the right time to invest? Watch as we break down market trends, fund manager strategies, and what lies ahead for equities.