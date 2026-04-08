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War Ends, RBI MPC: Decoding The Double Impact On Nifty - Sensex | What’s Hot

War Ends, RBI MPC: Decoding The Double Impact On Nifty - Sensex | What’s Hot

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 2:55 PM IST

At Business Today Television’s What’s Hot with Sakshi Batra, tracking the biggest buzz on D-Street. Markets are reacting sharply to easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, boosting sentiment and cooling oil prices. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has eased global supply concerns, triggering a relief rally in equities. At the same time, all eyes are on the RBI policy, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra maintaining status quo on rates while flagging inflation risks. How should investors navigate this shifting landscape? We decode market trends, sectoral moves, and investment strategies with top experts. Stay tuned for sharp insights and actionable cues in a rapidly evolving global and domestic environment.

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