War Fears Grip Markets: Should You Buy The Dip Now Or Stay Cautious Amid Rising Global Tensions?

Markets are under intense pressure as escalating US–Iran tensions trigger a global risk-off sentiment. The threat of a Strait of Hormuz blockade has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, sparking a broad-based sell-off across equities. Back home, the Sensex and Nifty have slipped about 2% each, with all major indices firmly in the red. From IT to banking, selling is visible across sectors as investors turn cautious amid rising geopolitical uncertainty. In this volatile environment, the big question—should you buy the dip or stay on the sidelines? Joining us to decode the strategy is market expert Arun Kejriwal.