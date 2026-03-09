War Shakes Markets: How To Pick Mutual Funds Now | Shweta Rajani

In this gripping episode Market Commentary, Business Today dissects the ongoing bloodbath on Dalal Street, fueled by soaring crude oil prices hitting a 44-month high amid escalating geopolitical tensions (Iran-US-Israel conflict). Markets are in full panic mode, with broad selling pressure erasing gains, indices breaking supports, and investors-especially in mid/small-cap and monthly SIPs-facing severe pain after Nifty's ~10% correction from its January 2026 peak near 26,300+. Shweta Rajani, Head of Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth, offers calm, data-backed advice for Ultra HNIs and retail investors: View this volatility as normal. Don't panic-stay invested, continue SIPs for rupee-cost averaging benefits, and treat the dip as a buying opportunity for long-term (3-5+ years) horizons, where historical recoveries delivered 25-30% annualized returns post-wars/crises.