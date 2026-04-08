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#WATCH | Defence Stocks Comeback? How To Invest Smartly Now

#WATCH | Defence Stocks Comeback? How To Invest Smartly Now

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • ,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Defence stocks have seen a rollercoaster ride - massive rallies, sharp corrections, and now early signs of a comeback. But is this the right time to invest? we break down the defence sector and what investors should really focus on. From shipbuilders to defence electronics and component suppliers, each segment behaves differently with unique order cycles and growth visibility. Should you invest via ETFs or pick stocks individually? What are the risks of overexposure in a niche sector like defence? We decode the right strategy to build a balanced portfolio without chasing hype. Watch as we simplify defence investing and help you identify where the real long-term opportunities lie.

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