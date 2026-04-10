WATCH | Midcap Vs Large IT: Who Will Deliver Better Returns?

Growth in the IT sector may be slowing, but opportunities still exist. Experts believe large IT companies are likely to grow in line with the industry, while quality midcap and smallcap IT firms could outperform. Stocks like Coforge and Persistent Systems have already demonstrated strong execution and resilience. The suggested strategy is to allocate nearly two-thirds of your portfolio to high-quality mid and smallcap IT stocks, and the remaining one-third to large caps. Additionally, consolidation in the sector and potential valuation re-rating could act as key triggers. Companies like Cyient and Oracle Financial Services are also on the radar, especially with emerging themes like semiconductors. Smart allocation is key to navigating IT investments.