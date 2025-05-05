Business Today
WAVES 2025 | Nifty Waves Index Explained | Key Stocks, Creative Economy & More!

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange has launched the Nifty Waves Index at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, spotlighting India’s booming creative economy. The index features 43 listed companies across media, entertainment, gaming, film, TV, digital, and music sectors. With a base date of April 1, 2005, and base value of 1000, it uses free-float market capitalization with a 5% cap per stock. Top constituents include Nazara Technologies, Zee Media, Zee Entertainment, and Hathway. Reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly, the index serves as a benchmark for investors tracking this dynamic space. NSE calls it a gateway for global investors into India's creative sectors.

