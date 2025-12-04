Weak Rupee Boosts Indian IT Stocks | Kranthi Bathini on Long-Term Investment Strategy

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Research at WealthMills Securities, shares a contrarian view on the Indian IT sector amid a weak rupee. While IT stocks remain choppy and volatile, strong business models and long-term prospects make large-cap IT companies attractive for a 2–3 year investment horizon. The current rupee depreciation offers short-term comfort, but the key driver remains US economic growth and AI adoption. Medium- and long-term investors can look at large-cap IT and selective mid-cap names like Persistent and Pope Forge. Short-term knee-jerk reactions may cause volatility, but patient accumulation can reward investors as Indian IT firms scale AI capabilities.