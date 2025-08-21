Weekly Expiry Rationalisation Could Curb Speculative Trading: Dr Venkatachalam Shunmugam

SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey has hinted at a major revamp in the derivatives market, with a consultation paper likely to be released soon. The regulator is reviewing the tenure and expiry structure of equity derivatives contracts as over 90% of retail traders lose money in F&O trading. SEBI may consider introducing longer-duration contracts and moving away from weekly expiries to curb volatility, expiry-day manipulation, and massive retail losses. The move aims to protect small investors, ensure market stability, and bring transparency to the trading ecosystem. Experts believe the decision could significantly impact BSE, NSE, and brokerage firms while reshaping India’s derivative trading landscape. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Dr Venkatachalam Shunmugam, Founding Partner, MCQube decoding the impact of this move