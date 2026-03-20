Weight Loss Drugs Get Cheaper As Semaglutide Patent Expires, Generics Flood India

A massive shake-up is underway in India’s obesity and diabetes drug market as the patent for Semaglutide—the key ingredient behind blockbuster drugs—expires. This opens the floodgates for over 40 Indian pharma companies to launch cheaper generic versions. Prices could drop by 50–90%, bringing monthly treatment costs down from ₹8,000–₹27,000 to as low as ₹3,000–₹4,000. While this makes weight-loss and diabetes treatment far more accessible, experts warn of risks including misuse, confusion and uneven regulation. With demand expected to surge, the big question remains—will affordability come at the cost of safety in India’s rapidly growing obesity drug market?