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Welspun Corp Stock: After 200% Rally, Can Strong Earnings Drive Further Upside For Investors?

Welspun Corp Stock: After 200% Rally, Can Strong Earnings Drive Further Upside For Investors?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 3:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp has delivered nearly 200% returns over the past year, but can the stock continue its strong performance? Earnings growth will be the key factor driving any further rerating, with analysts expecting around 25–30% earnings growth over the next two years. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, says the company’s strong order book, stable business and promising growth runway remain positive. However, after the sharp rally, valuations appear fair to expensive and investors should not expect outsized gains. A staggered buying strategy could be considered at lower levels, with a 12–18-month horizon and reasonable return expectations of around 15–16%.

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