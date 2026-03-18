West Asia Crisis Pushes LPG Costs Up, Chai Gets Costlier At Local Tea Stalls

A geopolitical flashpoint in the Strait of Hormuz is now hitting home in India. As tensions in West Asia disrupt global energy supply, LPG prices have surged, putting pressure on middle-class households and small businesses alike. With refill waiting periods stretched and costs rising, families are shifting to alternatives like induction cooking. But for street vendors, especially chai sellers, there’s no easy escape. Many are turning to the black market for cheaper domestic cylinders, even as prices there skyrocket. The ripple effect is visible on the streets—your daily cup of chai is getting more expensive. What starts as a conflict thousands of miles away is now quietly reshaping everyday life in India.