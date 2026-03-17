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West Asia War Impact: Markets, Crude & What Investors Should Do

West Asia War Impact: Markets, Crude & What Investors Should Do

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 6:17 PM IST

As tensions escalate in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States, global markets are entering a highly volatile phase. Crude oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel, raising concerns for import-dependent economies like India, which relies on imports for nearly 85% of its energy needs. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy supply route, remains under pressure, adding to uncertainty. Markets have already corrected nearly 10-12%, but experts believe valuations are turning attractive for long-term investors.

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