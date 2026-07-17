What Are Your SBI Mutual Fund Allotment Chances? | Caliber Mining IPO

The SBI Funds Management IPO has created history with record-breaking demand, making it one of the biggest public issues in India. What does this massive subscription mean for investors? Who has the best chances of allotment, what kind of listing gains can be expected, and should investors hold the stock after listing? In this episode, we decode the key takeaways from the IPO, the outlook for India's asset management sector, and strategies for investors who missed the issue. The discussion also covers the newly launched Caliber Mining IPO, its business fundamentals, growth prospects, risks, and valuation. Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, shares her insights on both IPOs and explains how investors should approach these opportunities.