What Is Nischal Maheshwari's 80:20 Investment Strategy For A Volatile Market?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Market expert Nischal Maheshwari shares a practical 80:20 strategy to help investors shield their portfolios from the ongoing global tariff tensions. With growing uncertainty in the global order, he emphasizes focusing on domestic-facing sectors for 80% of one’s portfolio, while allocating the remaining 20% to resilient global plays like IT and Pharma, where India holds significant leverage. As the world grapples with protectionism and slowing global growth, Nischal explains why local-focused companies — like hospitals — are thriving, and why global sanity is no longer guaranteed. Tune in for actionable insights on how to invest wisely in uncertain times. Listen in.

