What Next For Markets After Correction? Expert View By Deven Choksey

Markets staged a sharp comeback with the Nifty surging over 300 points from intraday lows on Monday, driven by strong global cues and ceasefire hopes in the Middle East. A Reuters report suggests a possible de-escalation between Iran, the US, and Israel, boosting risk appetite across equities. Cooling crude oil prices and massive short covering further fueled the rally, with banking and large-cap stocks leading the charge. Despite recent volatility and a steep March correction, sentiment is turning positive as valuations look attractive. In this live discussion, Deven Choksey shares his outlook on whether the worst is behind us, key market triggers ahead, and the right investment strategy in the current environment.