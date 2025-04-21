What Q4 Results Reveal About IT Sector’s Road Ahead? Why Top Expert Advises Caution On Infosys?

Infosys’ Q4 results have disappointed investors, with the biggest concern being its muted guidance for the upcoming quarters. In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, shares his perspective on the tech major’s performance and the broader IT sector outlook. He points out that the growth momentum for Infosys remains volatile, and the management lacks visible confidence going forward. Avinash Gorakshakar believes that IT stocks, including Infosys, may continue to remain under pressure at least till September 2025, as clarity on US orders and demand visibility is still lacking. While he advises existing investors to hold the stock, he cautions against any fresh buying in Infosys until growth returns and re-rating becomes a possibility. He pegs a near-term level of ₹1400 for the stock but sees limited upside in the current environment. The discussion also draws comparisons with peers like TCS and Wipro, highlighting sector-wide weakness. Watch the full segment for a deep dive into the IT pack's performance and outlook.

