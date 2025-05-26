What Should Investors Do Ahead Of Record Highs

In this episode of Market Guru, we are joined by Mr Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Mr Ravuri shares his expert insights on the current market sentiment on Dalal Street as the Nifty approaches an eight-month high near 25,000. He discusses the economic outlook, corporate earnings trends, and the impact of global uncertainties on the Indian stock market. The conversation covers sectoral preferences including financials, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and defence, while also addressing the challenges faced by the IT sector. Mr Ravuri offers a detailed perspective on interest rates, bond yields, and the narrowing gap between Indian and US 10-year yields. He further highlights the role of gold as a safe haven asset and analyses recent developments in the insurance sector and FMCG space. The discussion concludes with thoughts on the growing wealth management industry in India and expectations from the upcoming IPO of the National Stock Exchange. This episode is a must-watch for investors and market enthusiasts keen on understanding India’s evolving economic landscape and investment opportunities.