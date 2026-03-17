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What To Buy If Markets Fall? Top Sectors & Stocks To Watch

What To Buy If Markets Fall? Top Sectors & Stocks To Watch

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 5:26 PM IST

As markets remain volatile amid global uncertainty and rising inflation risks, investors are looking for the right strategy to navigate corrections. In this discussion, market expert Ashish shares his outlook on a potential dip towards the 22,500–22,800 range and highlights key sectors to watch. With a likely shift towards higher inflation and interest rates, traditional growth stocks may face pressure, while value-driven sectors could outperform. Energy, banking, commodities, and defence emerge as strong themes. CPSU ETFs offer exposure to energy PSUs with attractive dividend yields, while private and PSU banks could benefit from rising interest rates and improving asset quality. Is this the right time to accumulate? Watch as we break down the top investment opportunities.

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