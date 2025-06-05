Business Today
What To Expect From RBI’s June Policy? | Economist Rumki Majumdar On Growth, Inflation & Rates

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Just hours before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) crucial credit policy announcement, we speak with Rumki Majumdar, Economist and Director at Deloitte, to decode what’s likely in store. With expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut and macro indicators showing both green shoots and lingering uncertainties, Rumki takes us through the RBI’s potential outlook on inflation, GDP growth, and liquidity management. We also discuss the implications of a narrowing India-US bond yield differential, the outlook for private investment, and how global geopolitical tensions and trade deals—especially with the UK and US—are shaping India’s macroeconomic landscape. In this wide-ranging conversation, Rumki sheds light on currency stability, forex reserves, the RBI dividend, and credit growth concerns, offering nuanced insights into the central bank's policy trajectory.

