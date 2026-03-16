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What Works In Volatile Markets? Deven Choksey Breaks It Down Live

What Works In Volatile Markets? Deven Choksey Breaks It Down Live

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 4:43 PM IST

Markets remain volatile as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to weigh on global sentiment. In this Market Commentary, Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DRChoksey FinServ, shares his outlook on the current crisis and what it means for investors. Choksey explains why despite the ongoing conflict involving countries like Iran and Israel, India remains relatively resilient due to its balanced geopolitical relationships and strong domestic economy. He also discusses whether markets are nearing a bottom, valuation opportunities emerging after the correction, and how investors should approach investing through SIPs and selective stock picking. The conversation also touches upon crude oil trends, inflation risks, and why long-term investors should stay disciplined rather than panic during market downturns.

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