What's Driving The Markets? Market Guru With Sunil Shah, Fund Manager, SRE PMS

Markets are roaring back into action as US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on trade with global economies — excluding China. This unexpected move has injected a fresh wave of optimism into global markets, with Indian equities leading the rally. After a shaky week, the Nifty opened in the green and, by around 2 PM, was trading at 23,319.70, up by 491.15 points (2.15%), while the Sensex surged 1,577.89 points (2.10%) to reach 76,735.15. All sectors were in the green, signaling broad-based buying, except for the India VIX — the market’s volatility indicator — which traded in the red, reflecting a drop in investor fear. But is this rally sustainable, or just a temporary bounce? Will the 90-day pause offer long-term relief to markets? And most importantly, where should investors put their money in this environment — and what should they avoid? In this special episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar is joined by market expert Sunil Shah, Fund Manager at SRE PMS, to decode the current market scenario. From sectoral trends and safe investment options to global cues and volatility forecasts, this episode covers it all. Tune in now to get actionable insights and make smarter investment decisions in uncertain times.