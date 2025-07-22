Business Today
What’s Driving the Rally in Swiggy and Zomato Shares? Experts Reveal Their Top Pick

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Zomato (Eternal) is on fire post Q1 earnings — up 17% in two days! And now, Swiggy is following suit, gaining over 7.5% as optimism spreads across the food delivery space. Market Expert Arpit Beriwal, Analyst - Derivatives, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Jay Thakkar, Head Derivatives & Quant Research - Vice President, ICICI Securities decode the bullish breakout in Swiggy charts, Eternal’s short covering rally, and why InfoEdge is also benefiting. Has the worst passed for the sector? Are both stocks set for a fresh multi-week rally? More importantly — Zomato vs Swiggy: which one should you bet on now? Listen in

