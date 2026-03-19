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What’s Hot In Markets: War Impact On Rupee, Oil Rally, Gold-Silver Moves, Key Stocks To Watch

What’s Hot In Markets: War Impact On Rupee, Oil Rally, Gold-Silver Moves, Key Stocks To Watch

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 19, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026, 3:57 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, crude prices surged with Brent hitting $116 per barrel, while European gas spiked following damage to Qatar’s LNG export facilities. Iran’s South Pars gas field came under attack, raising global supply concerns. The rupee slumped to a record low, and gold and silver joined a broad sell-off, losing 2% and 5.5% respectively amid inflation fears and geopolitical uncertainty. Market volatility also hit sensitive sectors, with oil, gas, and banking stocks in focus. HDFC Bank came under scrutiny after chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned citing ethical concerns, adding pressure to already weakened markets.

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