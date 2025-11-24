What’s Hot In The Market: Active Stocks, Leading Sectors & Key Trends

On Business Today Television’s What's Hot, The Nifty opened strong near 26,115, driven by IT and banking stocks, even as autos slipped into the red. Abhishek Basumallick highlighted that markets are attempting to reclaim all-time highs but continue to face resistance amid global uncertainty, especially around the US tariff situation and currency volatility. He expects continued volatility, but believes banking and export-oriented sectors such as textiles and aquaculture could shine once clarity emerges. With the rupee weakening and potential rate cuts ahead, IT stocks may gain further momentum. He also sees long-term growth in capital market-linked companies, supported by rising retail participation and structural economic reforms such as new labor codes that favor gig workers and consumption.