What’s Hot: IT Stocks Buy Call | IndiGo CEO Resigns | Water Stocks Surge

In today’s episode of What’s Hot, we decode the biggest triggers moving Dalal Street. Reliance Industries is back in focus after reports of a massive $300 billion refinery project in the United States, potentially the biggest energy investment in decades. The aviation sector is also under the spotlight as IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers steps down, raising questions about the airline’s leadership and future strategy after recent operational disruptions. We also discuss wild swings in global crude oil prices amid the West Asia crisis and what it means for markets and investors. On the domestic front, the government’s extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission with an ₹8.69 lakh crore outlay has sparked a rally in water infrastructure stocks. Plus, brokerages turn bullish on IT stocks again. Watch for expert insights and market strategy.