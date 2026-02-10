What’s Hot Live | FII Buying, Textile Stocks Deline, Bse, Titan & SBI At Record High Amid Q3 Results

Indian markets extended gains on February 10, 2026, with Nifty around 25,970–25,979 (up ~100–111 points) and Sensex near 84,400 (up ~300–370 points), driven by renewed FII inflows, post the India-US trade deal clarity. Sudeep Bandyopadhyay (Inditrade Capital) sees gradual FII return, starting with large-caps, citing aligned corporate earnings and attractive valuations. Bullish on chemicals/agrochemicals/specialty (e.g., UPL, RP Industries, Navin Fluorine - Q3 profit +122% to ₹185 cr, revenue +47%) as long-term bets amid China+1 and export tailwinds. Textile stocks corrected on US-Bangladesh zero-duty concerns (US cotton-linked), warranting caution amid volatility despite initial deal boost. Positive on PSU banks (SBI record high post strong results), BSE (record high, up ~6% on Q3), Titan. Cautious on Lenskart, US-focused pharma; favors domestic-heavy like Sun Pharma.