What's Hot LIVE: IDFC First Bank Scandal | 15% US Tariff Shock | Oil Surge & Indian Markets On Edge

Global markets are back on edge after US President Donald Trump announced a revised 15% global tariff, just days after a US Supreme Court setback on his earlier trade policy. While the initial verdict eased fears of a prolonged trade war, fresh uncertainty has quickly resurfaced. Adding to the volatility, rising US-Iran tensions have pushed Brent crude prices to their highest levels since June 2025. For India — a major crude importer — sustained high oil prices could impact inflation, currency stability, and corporate earnings. Meanwhile, reports suggest countries like India, China, and Brazil could benefit from the flat 15% import rate under the new tariff structure. But will it truly reshape global trade in their favor? On the domestic front, markets are also reacting to a ₹590 crore fraud case at IDFC First Bank, fresh downgrades on Indian IT stocks by global brokerages, and the launch of the Clean Max IPO amid muted grey market signals. Catch Sakshi Batra on what's hot conversation with Arun Kejriwal, Market Expert decoding the trending market moves