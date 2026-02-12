What’s Hot LIVE | IT Stocks Bleed As AI Disruption Fears Intensify – Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Indian markets faced selling pressure on February 12, 2026, with Nifty slipping below 25,900 (down ~0.5–0.8%) as IT stocks dragged heavily - index down over 4%. Fresh global fears over AI disruption to traditional software/services hit ADRs overnight and spilled over: Infosys -4.7%, Tech Mahindra -4%, Wipro -4%, TCS -3.5%. Expert Avinash Gorakshakar called it survival of the fittest - larger players (TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Persistent) resilient via upskilling and competitiveness; no mass layoffs expected. Short-term volatility likely till earnings season ends; favors stock-picking in auto (M&M buy ~₹3,900–3,950 target, Ashok Leyland), textiles, pharma, hospitals, hotels. Positive silver lining: FIIs turning buyers again. Hold IT heavyweights long-term (12–18 months); accumulate on dips in domestic themes.