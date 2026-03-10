What's Hot: LPG Shortage, OMC Downgrades & Defence Stocks Opportunity

Join Business Today's What's Hot for the sharpest D-Street buzz! After Manic Monday's selloff, markets rebound with a gap-up above 24,100, up ~0.5%. Trump's comments signaling near-end to Iran-US-Israel conflict ease tensions, driving crude below $90/barrel and lifting sentiment. Autos lead gains (Tata Motors, M&M, Indigo up sharply), joined by banks, financials, pharma, and small-caps. IT and oil & gas lag. Major alert: Nationwide commercial LPG shortage hits hospitality hard. Government prioritizes domestic supply, hospitals, and education-restaurants, QSRs, and hotels face closures. Royal Orchid Hotels CFO reveals 2-3 day buffers only; food delivery giants Zomato/Swiggy brace for volume drops.