What's Hot | Markets Tumble As Iran Tensions Escalate, Oil Tops $100 | Results This Week

Markets remain under pressure as escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran continue to drive volatility across global asset classes. Rising oil prices above the $100 mark, following developments around the Strait of Hormuz and failed ceasefire talks, have weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Indian equities saw a volatile start before recovering some losses, but overall risk appetite remains weak. We spoke to Nilesh Jain, VP & Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, who explained the market’s technical setup, key support-resistance levels, and how traders should navigate heightened uncertainty amid global jitters, crude price spikes, and shifting risk sentiment.