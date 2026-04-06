What’s Hot? Q4 Earnings, Banks, DMart & Auto Stocks | Vinit Bolinjkar LIVE

On Business Today's What’s Hot with Sakshi Batra as we decode the latest action on Dalal Street amid ongoing global uncertainty. With the US-Iran conflict entering its sixth week, markets remain volatile and sentiment cautious. The Nifty hovers below key levels while sectors like financials, pharma and FMCG face pressure, even as IT, metals and PSU banks show selective strength. We dive deep into Q4 business updates, including strong numbers from HDFC Bank and key PSU lenders, along with trends in auto, retail and NBFC spaces. What should investors do in this uncertain phase? Is the worst behind us or is more volatility ahead? Market expert Vinit Bolinjkar shares insights, strategies and top sectoral picks for FY27.