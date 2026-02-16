Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
What’s Hot | RBI Tightens Capital Market Exposure Norms | Impact On Broking Sector

What’s Hot | RBI Tightens Capital Market Exposure Norms | Impact On Broking Sector

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 3:57 PM IST

Shares of BSE, Groww, Angel One, and other capital market companies fell up to 10% on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for bank lending to brokers and intermediaries. Under the revised framework, effective April 1, 2026, banks can provide credit to SEBI-regulated brokers only on a fully secured basis. Partial or promoter-only guarantees are no longer allowed. Bank guarantees must have at least 50% collateral, with 25% in cash, and equity collateral faces a 40% haircut. Proprietary trading funding is banned, while market-making and margin trading financing can continue under stricter monitoring. Watch what’s hot in the markets on Business Today, as we track RBI tightening capital market exposure norms, its impact on brokers, and stocks making headlines today.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended