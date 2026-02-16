What’s Hot | RBI Tightens Capital Market Exposure Norms | Impact On Broking Sector

Shares of BSE, Groww, Angel One, and other capital market companies fell up to 10% on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for bank lending to brokers and intermediaries. Under the revised framework, effective April 1, 2026, banks can provide credit to SEBI-regulated brokers only on a fully secured basis. Partial or promoter-only guarantees are no longer allowed. Bank guarantees must have at least 50% collateral, with 25% in cash, and equity collateral faces a 40% haircut. Proprietary trading funding is banned, while market-making and margin trading financing can continue under stricter monitoring. Watch what’s hot in the markets on Business Today, as we track RBI tightening capital market exposure norms, its impact on brokers, and stocks making headlines today.