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What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 04 | Business Today TV

What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 04 | Business Today TV

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 3:16 PM IST

Welcome to Business Today TV’s 'What’s Hot' with Sakshi Batra! In this episode, we decode the sharp price divergence between the Nifty and Sensex caused by the newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS) ahead of the weekly expiry. Market expert Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, joins us to clear the confusion on Dalal Street and share actionable insights on buzzing stocks. We dissect whether retail investors should participate in the government’s LIC Offer for Sale (OFS), analyze Ather Energy’s stellar Q1 performance against Ola Electric, and evaluate post-earnings moves in IREDA and DLF. Plus, catch Gaurav’s top stock recommendations across the metals and banking sectors to refine your trading strategy. Watch now to stay ahead of the market!

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