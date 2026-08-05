What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 05 | Business Today TV

Welcome to Business Today TV. In this episode of What's Hot, We bring you breaking updates from the RBI Monetary Policy Committee, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while improving its growth and inflation forecasts. We also cover major IPO action, starting with Manipal Health’s strong market debut at an 11% premium. Plus, get exclusive management insights from Ardee Industries as their ₹426 crore IPO opens for subscription. Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins us to decode the ongoing market volatility and price divergence between the Nifty and Sensex. Finally, we analyze key Q1 earnings and stock movements, including Bharti Airtel's stellar numbers, Nykaa's profit-booking dip, and retail opportunities in the LIC OFS. Tune in for expert market strategies!