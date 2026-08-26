Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 26 | Business Today TV

What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 26 | Business Today TV

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 5:28 PM IST

In the latest edition of What’s Hot, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins Business Today Television to decode the key market trends and investment opportunities. From Gaja Capital’s strong debut and the Nifty’s next move to crude oil, banking, aviation, QSR, pharma and metal stocks, Sudip shares his views on the sectors and stocks investors should watch. The discussion covers GMR Airports, Varun Beverages’ entry into the alcoholic beverage space, banking and credit card stocks, pharma and healthcare opportunities, chemicals and agriculture-related companies, along with the Hindustan Copper OFS and the long-term copper story. The conversation also looks at crude oil movements, festive-season demand, market valuations and key risks that could influence investor sentiment in the coming months.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended