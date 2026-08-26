What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | August 26 | Business Today TV

In the latest edition of What’s Hot, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins Business Today Television to decode the key market trends and investment opportunities. From Gaja Capital’s strong debut and the Nifty’s next move to crude oil, banking, aviation, QSR, pharma and metal stocks, Sudip shares his views on the sectors and stocks investors should watch. The discussion covers GMR Airports, Varun Beverages’ entry into the alcoholic beverage space, banking and credit card stocks, pharma and healthcare opportunities, chemicals and agriculture-related companies, along with the Hindustan Copper OFS and the long-term copper story. The conversation also looks at crude oil movements, festive-season demand, market valuations and key risks that could influence investor sentiment in the coming months.