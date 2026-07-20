What’s Hot: Stocks, Gold & Big Money Moves | Daily Markets Show | July 20 | Business Today TV

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this episode of "What's Hot," host Sakshi Batra and market expert Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research decode the D-Street's nervous start. As geopolitical tensions push crude oil past $90, the Nifty faces heavy pressure from private sector banks. We dive deep into the Q1 earnings season, analyzing mixed results from heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra. Discover how the RBI-backed FCNR deposit window is helping Indian banks attract billions in NRI dollars to strengthen their balance sheets. Plus, get expert stock-specific strategies and long-term outlooks for underperforming IT giants, the resilient pharma sector, booming hospital stocks, and key metal players like JSW Steel. Tune in now for actionable market insights!